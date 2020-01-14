An excellent way to better serve postal customers would be to implement a nation-wide vote-by-mail system. Idaho currently has an absentee ballot system to make it more convenient for voters although not everyone uses it.
Voting by mail has many advantages over traditional polling: it is cost effective, it has increased in participation of voters, it is easier for election officials to conduct, allows for a more accurate picture of eligible voters by keeping voting lists up-to-date and it gives voters a longer opportunity to study ballots to find answers to questions. It also makes voting more accessible for working, disabled Americans and senior citizens.
Oregon currently has a “tried and true” vote-by-mail system where voters may drop off their ballots without paying postage, if they desire. In an Oregon all-mail 1996 Senate special election, even though 1.8 million ballots were cast in this hard fought, highly partisan contest, not a single complaint (of fraud) surfaced. In fact, during the 15 years Oregon has held mail elections, only one case of fraud has been prosecuted.
You have free articles remaining.
Let’s make voting represent the voice of more Americans.
John Paige
Pocatello
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.