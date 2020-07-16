Letter to editor: We need the Great American Outdoors Act to pass

Since moving to Idaho eight years ago, I’ve been absolutely enraptured by the vast swaths of stunning wilderness and public land, much of it set aside for all Americans by President Theodore Roosevelt. The amount of public land that Idaho enjoys is unique, and I cannot take national forests and public land for granted again. My value for wilderness is an integral part of my identity as an American.

With that said, we are on the precipice of a historic opportunity to significantly support our public lands, local parks, and America’s recreational economy for years to come through the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act has passed the Senate and needs to go through the House as a clean bill. I know Representative Mike Simpson is a champion for public land, but other representatives need to know the importance of this historic bill. Parks and public land is what sets America apart from other countries, and this bipartisan investment in Americans and our land is very much needed in a time when Americans need a win.