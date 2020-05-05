Letter to editor: We need representation, not leaders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The roles of leaders and their leadership have taken front and center in the lives Americans. The media along with lawmakers have praised the courage and work that leaders have undertaken to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. There are leaders in the medical field, leaders within the administrations of government, and leaders within the ranks of the military. Leader is a title given to an authoritative figure. In the German language the translation of leader is Fuhrer.

Our form of government is a Constitutional Republic, with three coequal branch of government; the executive branch, the judicial branch, and the legislative branch. Each branch of government is limited in its authority and power by the Constitution. Our founders while drafting the Constitution understood the importance for the separation of powers. The founders never wrote about leaders or leadership because they understood leaders dictate policy, and leadership is undemocratic.

Idaho’s legislators ended the 2020 session prematurely over fears of the spreading Covid-19 virus. The legislators passed their responsibilities onto the executive branch of government and its administrations. Idaho’s legislators abdicated their Constitutional responsibilities and have abandoned their constituency during this time of crisis. Idaho citizens have been left to fend for themselves, without a voice, because they lack representation.