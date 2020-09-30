Letter to editor: We need our senators to support Idaho’s hospitals

We need our senators to support Idaho’s hospitals

Idaho’s Rural hospitals and health care providers continue to deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We need our senators to support Idaho’s hospitals and providers by updating the terms of repayment for loans of the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payment Programs (MAAPP).

MAAPP loans were instrumental in providing financial support for hospitals at the onset of the health crisis, by allowing hospitals and providers to access advance Medicare fee-for-service payments. However, unless the Senate acts, repayment terms for MAAPP loans could threaten the very hospitals they were designed to help.

The time frame for hospitals to begin repayment on MAAPP loans is too short, at just 120 days. Rural hospitals are still fighting to protect our communities and don’t need the added pressure of loan repayment. Moreover, hospitals only have 12 months to fully repay the loans. Both deadlines need to be extended to 12 months to begin repayment and 36 months to complete it.