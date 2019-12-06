{{featured_button_text}}
My name is Noah Cox, I am 13 years old, and I love riding horses and want to ride in a rodeo someday. I think it would be nice if our community had a rodeo magazine, flyer, or regular information in the newspaper that gives information about rodeos around community and nearby states. It would be nice to also include information about CSI's rodeo team. I think it would be fun for our community to know about local rodeos and our home team.

Noah Cox

Twin Falls

