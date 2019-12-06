My name is Noah Cox, I am 13 years old, and I love riding horses and want to ride in a rodeo someday. I think it would be nice if our community had a rodeo magazine, flyer, or regular information in the newspaper that gives information about rodeos around community and nearby states. It would be nice to also include information about CSI's rodeo team. I think it would be fun for our community to know about local rodeos and our home team.
Noah Cox
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.