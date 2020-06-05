Letter to editor: We don't want a big city skyline

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There are a lot of questions around whether or not we citizens of Twin Falls are getting enough open, honest information about the overly tall buildings that are soon to go up downtown.

Most of us aren't happy about the buildings or the lack of full transparency. We, as concerned citizens, deserve to know exactly what's going on with our town and the reasoning behind allowing certain infringement on the historical area of our community.

From what I hear our leaders here aren't being forthcoming nearly as much as they need to be. We don't need excuses. We don't need condescension, as if we can't understand the ramifications of placement of this type of development. We want transparency. We absolutely do not want a "big city skyline" ESPECIALLY in our historic downtown. The entire area has undergone major renovations and updates while KEEPING our smalltown feel and look — honoring the original look of the town.

We have ALREADY ruined the canyon edge, let us not run to "big money" (supposed) to change the character of the downtown area. Many of us have lived here our whole life, or chosen to return as we know the character of our home town. Many of us have grandparents who actually saw the origin of the town and have supported this town for many generations. We need to be heard. We are the backbone of the community.