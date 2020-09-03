Letter to editor: Was Jones biased on the bench?

Was Jones biased on the bench?

Just a comment on Jim Conder’s letter on Aug. 24 relating to Jim Jones’ so-called expertise on about every subject. I couldn’t have said it any plainer than what you did. I, too, have often wondered who made Jones the “exhausted rooster” of all intelligence.

I scan through Jones’ article on Fridays to see if by some chance he has just one unbiased opinion, but it’s not to be found. That man has three main agendas and that is hate Trump, hate Trump and hate Trump, and if you are a Trump supporter you’re a low-life and it seems as if that’s Tom Skeem’s opinion, too, according to his latest letter to editor. Makes one wonder how Jones could be fair and balanced when he was on the bench by the statements he makes. Guess you didn’t let it be known that you were a Republican!