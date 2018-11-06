Try 1 month for 99¢
(Courtesy photo)

Cooler weather and falling leaves are reminding all of us that the season has changed and cold and snow hopefully won’t be far behind. For many of us that brings thoughts of winter activities and the natural beauty we enjoy when living in this area of the West.

Unfortunately, there are also many for whom the cold brings additional challenges. The past several winters, the Twin Falls United Methodist Church has hung scarves, hats and gloves on our stair railings to try to help those who need warm items as the cold weather comes. We have appreciated very much the support for this project that has come from the community. Again, this year, we will be collecting new purchased or handmade hats, scarves, and gloves to distribute as cold weather sets in. For more information, please call the church at 208-733-5872, and thank you again to this great community for helping us to warm up Twin Falls!

Cathy Poppino

Warm Up Twin Falls project coordinator

Twin Falls United Methodist Church

