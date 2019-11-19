Both Trump and Mulvaney have admitted extorting and bribing Ukraine. There is an eye/ear witness to Sondland discussing the crime with Trump while on an un-secure cell phone in Ukraine, with Russians listening obviously. GOP Trump defenders spout Russian conspiracy theory propaganda as the impeachment proceedings started.
Meanwhile Senators Crapo and Risch, Representatives Simpson and Fulcher stand behind Trump and against impeachment, as does the rest of the GOP-Cult of Trump and the FOX/Trump News machine.
Our delegation has supported Trump and his many unconstitutional and possibly criminal doings for some time--three years to be exact. If they had a moral fiber it appears to be long gone, same for most of the GOP-Cult of Trump.
Hopefully we the voters have not lost our moral integrity. This is our last hope, we are our last hope. We must stand for our democracy, our rule of law, our national security and our Constitution. We must vote to defend our national security from falling totally to Putin-Kremlin policy points.
Time to vote all five of them out of office, Trump, Risch, Simpson, and Fulcher in 2020, Crapo in 2022. We are what's left of moral fiber in the GOP-Cult of Trump. Exercise it.
Dallas Chase
Boise
