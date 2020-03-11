Letter to editor: Voters beware

The country definitely needs to get rid of loony loose cannon Trump but don't replace him with a loony Sanders.

The U.S. and allies fought hard to get rid of the Soviet socialist party and don't want an American socialist party.

The capitalist system needs to make changes in the system that allows the rich to amass great riches without paying taxes. What we need is a fair capitalist system.

The socialist system makes the working class work but receives no pay only a living, free college and health care but everyone has to work or go to jail.

It only benefits the ones who have no desire to improve their status in life.

We need to vote for a moderate Democrat. People think if someone has a load of money go they don't need to cheat the government and the people. Trump surely believes this reasoning. I think Joe Biden's experience is a plus but his age is a liability. He should pick a young V.P. (lady preferred).

Leonard Smith

Wendell

