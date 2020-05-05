Letter to editor: Vote Zito

Vote Zito
I would like to write a letter on behalf of Christy Zito. Christy is a conservative Republican who believes in freedom. She has an A+ rating with the Idaho Freedom Foundation. The person whose position she hopes to succeed has an F rating. He voted for freedom only 52% of the time. Lots of Democrats did better than that. It scares me when he endorses Christy’s opponent. Lots of local bureaucrats and wannabes have endorsed her opponent.
Wake up Freedom-loving Owyhee County and the rest of you in District 23. If you believe in limited government, liberty, conservative values, fiscal responsibility, and freedom, you will vote for Christy Zito in the upcoming election. She will not vote with the Democrats and she also believes in getting the business open and people back to work.
P. T. Rathbone
Marsing
