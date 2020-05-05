Letter to editor: Vote Zito

Vote Zito

I would like to write a letter on behalf of Christy Zito. Christy is a conservative Republican who believes in freedom. She has an A+ rating with the Idaho Freedom Foundation. The person whose position she hopes to succeed has an F rating. He voted for freedom only 52% of the time. Lots of Democrats did better than that. It scares me when he endorses Christy’s opponent. Lots of local bureaucrats and wannabes have endorsed her opponent.