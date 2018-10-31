As a TF resident and health care professional, I am writing to encourage voters to vote yes on Proposition 2 on Medicaid expansion. Your fellow citizens felt it was important enough to get it on the ballot. This represents free money from the federal government to help pay for health care for our less fortunate fellow citizens. The cost of this healthcare is absorbed by all of us when patients do not have private insurance or Medicaid. We pride ourselves in Idaho for being fiscally responsible. Why turn away free money that helps your neighbor!? Many of the savvier states passed Medicaid Expansion three years ago.
I would also like to encourage you to consider voting for Deborah Silver, running as a democratic candidate for House seat 24b. She is a local professional, who worked to get proposition 2 on the ballot. She is running a grass roots campaign to win your vote. She has gone door to door for months, knocking on more than 9,000 doors hoping to get to know you, hear your views, and share her own. Time to get career politicians who have enriched themselves at our expense out.
Banu E. Symington MD MACP
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.