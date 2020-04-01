Letter to editor: Vote Vandermaas for senate

As a young voter who recognizes the absolute significance of participation in the electoral process, and as we are less than two months away from our state primary election on May 19, I need to stress that we cannot let COVID-19 hold us back from carrying out our duties as citizens of this great state. Please, request an absentee ballot online. Regardless of whichever political party you are a member of, this year will carry great weight towards the future of Idaho and our nation as a whole. As part of this, I have recently found great admiration in one of our candidates for Senate - James Vandermaas. He has taken great effort into communicating with Idaho's communities and updating us on not just the coronavirus, but every issue that our broken government is neglecting. It is such an unfortunate reality that our government, one by the people and for the people, does so little to connect with the people. Vandermaas is the only candidate I've seen in my lifetime who makes that effort and doesn't just connect, but truly listens and responds. I urge everyone to consider researching him. Thank you.