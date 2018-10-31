Steve Miller is 100 percent for Idaho, representing Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties. As a fourth generation Idahoan, he values keeping ‘Public Lands in Public Hands’ for all to enjoy! As a fourth generation Idahoan,
I’m sorry to say that Muffy’s backers are misrepresenting and mixing up facts. The truth is Steve works for the public to have access to public lands. Steve is well-liked, honest and has integrity. As our state representative Steve has served District 26A for the past six years and holds a position on the Joint Finance Committee for the State of Idaho. As a small business owner, he ranches and markets wholesale-retail organic food.
Steve’s life-time record of accomplishments run true to his good character and record. He has held positions on many local, state and national boards. Steve’s score with the NRA is an ‘A’ for Second Amendment rights. He supports keeping the Idaho Transportation Department headquarters in Shoshone, which accounts for many local jobs. Representative Miller has negotiated at the state and local levels for the Hagerman Bike Path. His passion is for students to be literate by third grade. He supports more local control for our public schools. Representative Steve Miller is highly qualified to be re-elected. He’s for the preservation of Idaho’s lands and unique heritage. Please join me in re-electing Rep. Steve Miller, District 26A.
Lora Silver
Hagerman
