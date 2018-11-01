I support Steve Miller, who is running for re-election to the House of Representatives for Idaho’s 26th District. Steve has served successfully for six years on the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee, so he keeps an eye on budget and spending. As many of you may know, the State has a rainy day surplus because of the conservative governance done by Steve and his colleagues.
He also serves on the Resource Committee, and the Agricultural Committee. Steve has been a farmer of for more than 40 years. He knows firsthand about the issues that our Idaho farmers face.
Steve has shown great leadership as a supporter of effective education, which has the goal of raising the grade level performance of students state wide and offering college prep as well as technical/trade educational paths for all students. These efforts will help break the cycle of poverty and reduce prison populations by assuring reading literacy by the 3rd grade. Students who follow tech/trade courses will be employable upon graduation from high school.
Comprehensive mental health as well as affordable healthcare and insurance have been part of the main agenda in Steve’s work for Idaho. Steve supports federal waivers that will allow individuals to purchase insurance that fits their needs and budget as well as being able to choose their own doctor. He would move chronically ill patients to Medicaid to ensure that they have continuing coverage while enacting details that encourage responsible use of the insurance with the resulting goal of lowering the cost of health care to all including the State.
Regarding public lands, Steve has always supported facilitating access to public lands for all Idahoans.
Steve Miller will help Idahoans to thrive with the lightest government touch. Please vote on or before November 6.
Timmi Ryerson
Ketchum
