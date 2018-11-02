Once again I am asking you to support Sally Toone as our District 26 representative for Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties. My support has nothing to do with whether she is a Republican or a Democrat. It is because Sally relates to the farmer, the businessman, the educational community, and of course, all of them as taxpayers. She also relates to other Idaho decision makers. Her ability to make rational decisions and communicate with other legislators contributed to a very successful first term as one of our current District 26 representatives.
Sally is a third-generation educator and has the invaluable experience of a 37-year career as a math teacher in the Wendell and Gooding school districts. This experience allows her to relate to and understand the needs of our most precious asset: our children. Sally also understands the unique challenges of farmers and ranchers. She and her husband Mark, third-generation farmer/rancher, own and operate family farms and cattle ranches in Gooding and Camas counties. Their two sons, along with their families, have returned to Idaho to raise their children and continue the family agricultural business.
As a longtime resident of Southern Idaho she understands the different situations that exist in our small rural communities and will work tirelessly with commissioners, school trustees, constituents and fellow legislators to find ways to solve our unique needs. She will do it in a way that is fiscally responsible.
I've personally known Sally for more than 20 years and consider her a great communicator. She is not only smart and articulate, but has the rare ability to listen, consider, and respond with logic and insight. In any organization, political or otherwise, a diversity of ideas and opinions makes for stronger and better decisions.
Sally Toone has the right background to help Idaho prepare for the future.
Please support Sally this November.
Jim Cobble
Fairfield
