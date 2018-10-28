Sally Toone is running for seat B in our Legislative District 26. While working full time as a teacher for 37 years, Sally ran a day care/preschool for 5 years and helped in the family business – Toone Land and Livestock.
Sally’s number one goal (there are many, many others) is educational funding. Idaho is ranked 49th in our country in education and per pupil spending. Obviously, it is time to do more, much more, for education in our state than has been done in the past. Educational funding would help grow the work force in our state. Sally taught in both Blaine and Gooding counties and is very aware of the diversity and needs of our entire district.
Sally’s opponent has lived in our district for 6 years. He has no solutions and does not appear to have the comprehensive knowledge to deal with the issues in our state. Sally knows the problems and has worked to make changes in our district for years. Please vote for Sally Toone on November 6th.
Marcee Graff
Hailey
