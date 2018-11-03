I am writing this letter in support of Magistrate Judge Roger B. Harris for the position of District Judge for the Fifth Judicial District.
I have known Judge Harris as a colleague, friend and judge for 28 years. I've had the opportunity to observe him in private practice, handling cases on multiple issues at all levels of court, as well as having matters where he has represented the opposing side in my cases. I have appeared before him numerous times in court on a variety of cases. Thus, it is my firm believe that Judge Harris has all the qualifications necessary to be an excellent District Judge for the Fifth Judicial District. He is prepared for court. He has done his research and knows the law that is applicable in each matter before him. He takes time to explain his decisions as he is very aware of the impact those decisions have on the people before him.
Do not be mislead by the phrase used in campaign literature, "I've handled complex litigation," as all litigation is complex as it involves people, emotions, property and money. A person who understands this and the impact his decisions will have on people is who you want as a judge.
In my almost 40 years of practicing law, handling all types of civil and criminal matters before all levels of Court, I have had the opportunity to appear in front of many outstanding judges. I place Judge Harris in that position.
Please join me in voting for Magistrate Judge Roger B. Harris for Fifth District Judge.
Laird B. Stone
Twin Falls
