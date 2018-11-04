Vote Roger Harris for district judge
Great decisions are founded in solid ethics and experience. For more than 15 years, Judge Harris practiced both civil and criminal law as an attorney in the Magic Valley. He dealt with personal injury, insurance defense, domestic and family law cases as well as business law. In addition, Judge Harris served as deputy prosecutor and a public defender. He was appointed in 2005 to be a magistrate judge in Twin Falls. Sitting on the magistrate bench for the past 13 years, Judge Harris has demonstrated a record of rock-solid decisions appropriate to Magic Valley’s respect for ethics, morality and the Rule of Law.
I’ve known this good man professionally and personally for more than three decades. Married to Michele for 35 years, Judge Harris is family oriented with four grown children and has numerous grandchildren. He is community minded and involved. He is respected by his peers and members of the legal profession alike.
Well rounded ... tried and proven ... experienced. Judge Harris’ record shows dedication to the Constitution, correct principles and values right for our district. Please cast your vote for Judge Harris. Experience matters.
Dale W. Quigley
Twin Falls
