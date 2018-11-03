Short and to the point ... Judge Roger Harris has the background to become a great District Judge for our area. He has the judicial temperament necessary for this position. He is the right person at the right time for the right job. Please consider voting for Judge Roger Harris.
Carl Skabronski
Twin Falls
