Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Short and to the point ... Judge Roger Harris has the background to become a great District Judge for our area. He has the judicial temperament necessary for this position. He is the right person at the right time for the right job. Please consider voting for Judge Roger Harris.

Carl Skabronski

Twin Falls

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Load comments