In the upcoming election, you will be asked to elect a new District Judge for the Fifth Judicial District. Your vote in the election is very important to help assure that an experienced and qualified person is elected.

I am writing this letter in support of Roger B. Harris. Although Roger is my son-in-law, which means my recommendation comes with some inherent bias, I am sure that he is the most experienced and qualified candidate on the ballot.

For those who don’t know me, I am a lawyer and have been practicing law in the District Court for over 50 years. I know what character traits to look for in a District Judge.

Roger has been a practicing lawyer and Magistrate Judge in the Magic Valley for over 28 years, during which time I have observed him deal with civil and criminal law issues, as a Deputy Prosecutor, as a plaintiff’s attorney, a defense attorney, and most recently as a Magistrate Judge. He has demonstrated that he has all of the necessary character traits and qualities to be an effective District Judge.

I have also observed him to be a loving husband to my daughter for over 35 years, and a doting father of four adult children. He has earned the respect of his peers and the community as a compassionate, fair, unbiased and honest man. Those traits, in and of themselves, reflect what I would hope the public wants in a District Judge.

I believe that his many years of practice as a lawyer dealing with all facets of the law, combined with the experience and reputation he has established as a Magistrate Judge, speak well of his candidacy and make him the most well rounded and qualified candidate for District Judge seat in the upcoming election. I urge you to join me and vote for Roger B. Harris as District Judge.

John A. Doerr

Twin Falls

