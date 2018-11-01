In the upcoming election, you will be asked to elect a new District Judge for the Fifth Judicial District. Your vote in the election is very important to help assure that an experienced and qualified person is elected.
I am writing this letter in support of Roger B. Harris. Although Roger is my son-in-law, which means my recommendation comes with some inherent bias, I am sure that he is the most experienced and qualified candidate on the ballot.
For those who don’t know me, I am a lawyer and have been practicing law in the District Court for over 50 years. I know what character traits to look for in a District Judge.
Roger has been a practicing lawyer and Magistrate Judge in the Magic Valley for over 28 years, during which time I have observed him deal with civil and criminal law issues, as a Deputy Prosecutor, as a plaintiff’s attorney, a defense attorney, and most recently as a Magistrate Judge. He has demonstrated that he has all of the necessary character traits and qualities to be an effective District Judge.
I have also observed him to be a loving husband to my daughter for over 35 years, and a doting father of four adult children. He has earned the respect of his peers and the community as a compassionate, fair, unbiased and honest man. Those traits, in and of themselves, reflect what I would hope the public wants in a District Judge.
I believe that his many years of practice as a lawyer dealing with all facets of the law, combined with the experience and reputation he has established as a Magistrate Judge, speak well of his candidacy and make him the most well rounded and qualified candidate for District Judge seat in the upcoming election. I urge you to join me and vote for Roger B. Harris as District Judge.
John A. Doerr
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.