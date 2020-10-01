Letter to editor: Vote Rocky Ferrenburg for Idaho Senate

As a resident of twin falls I find it to be a shame that we still are having our food taxed. I talked with Rocky Ferrenburg who is running for state senate and he brought up a good point. We need food to survive, which means that we have to pay the grocery tax. Rocky made the point that this is basically an additional income tax. It isn't like buying a tv, which is completely voluntary, this is food!

There is a possibility that the price of food can go up. But food won't go above what it is now with tax included. Rocky explained that there is an equal balance to prices. This price is changed when tax is added. So even if the prices before taxes increase that money goes towards business and workers.

Rocky is running against a representative that has voted repeatedly to keep the grocery tax. This might not be a big deal for those who make a decent living but for those of us literally living paycheck to paycheck we have to seriously budget. I know that I could certainly buy more food with 6% of my money back in my pocket or I might be able to spend that money at one of our local businesses.

Please vote for Rocky Ferrenburg for state senate and help us keep more of our money in our pockets.

Olivia Stevenson

Twin Falls

