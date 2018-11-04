Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Recently, my son and I were elk hunting and ended up roadside with a blown tire on an icy backroad. Preoccupied hunters passed, but then one stopped. Before I knew it Mr. Johnson was helping me dig a jack through snow.

When he noticed my Paulette Jordan bumper sticker he told me he was a Christian and conservative and we parted politics. I replied I was too and we needed more balance so our state’s needs for education and healthcare can be met and our public lands will stay public.

He didn’t know what to think of Jordan, but was not happy about "more of the same" in Little.

As we worked we spoke of our shared values as Christian fathers connected to the land and I had this realization: regardless of partisan politics, there are those willing to stop to help others, even if it means frozen fingers. On that cold mountain day, I was visited by a Good Samaritan who bucked business as usual to show up for me and my family.

And that is exactly who we have in Paulette Jordan: a leader willing to let party politics go to voice the needs of those "stuck on the side of the road" without establishment attention. Jordan is clearly a service-oriented leader built by compassion from the ground up. This is undeniable. It is also rare in "leaders" these days and we have a chance to let this dignified leadership shine.

When Mr. Johnson pulled away I knew he was thinking twice about voting the party line and that he might help elect Jordan to be our Governor – I hope you will too.

David Moen 

Lewiston

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments