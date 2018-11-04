Recently, my son and I were elk hunting and ended up roadside with a blown tire on an icy backroad. Preoccupied hunters passed, but then one stopped. Before I knew it Mr. Johnson was helping me dig a jack through snow.
When he noticed my Paulette Jordan bumper sticker he told me he was a Christian and conservative and we parted politics. I replied I was too and we needed more balance so our state’s needs for education and healthcare can be met and our public lands will stay public.
He didn’t know what to think of Jordan, but was not happy about "more of the same" in Little.
As we worked we spoke of our shared values as Christian fathers connected to the land and I had this realization: regardless of partisan politics, there are those willing to stop to help others, even if it means frozen fingers. On that cold mountain day, I was visited by a Good Samaritan who bucked business as usual to show up for me and my family.
And that is exactly who we have in Paulette Jordan: a leader willing to let party politics go to voice the needs of those "stuck on the side of the road" without establishment attention. Jordan is clearly a service-oriented leader built by compassion from the ground up. This is undeniable. It is also rare in "leaders" these days and we have a chance to let this dignified leadership shine.
When Mr. Johnson pulled away I knew he was thinking twice about voting the party line and that he might help elect Jordan to be our Governor – I hope you will too.
David Moen
Lewiston
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.