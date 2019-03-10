Apparently Freedom of Speech is not an acceptable thing in this paper or any other paper. As I sit here and watch things that are taking place in our area, especially with the School Bond that is coming up for a vote, it makes one wonder who controls our area. Definitely not the voters. When was it wrong to openly discuss and share with others concerns as to what is taking place within the community? Well, it clear that those who have the money can stop all types of voicing our concerns and keep it from the community.
All I can say is vote no on the Cassia School District Bond. It's going to be a cost to the tax payers who are the home owners in our communities of the district. There have been a number of underhanded things taking place and much has been costing a few to be the scapegoats by the loss of their jobs.
Wake up Cassia County homeowners.
Vote no on the bond.
John Fazal
Burley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.