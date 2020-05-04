Letter to editor: Vote no for Rock Creek Rural Fire increase

Voters need to know all of the facts so they can make an informed decision about the issue. The Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District is asking for a 58 percent increase in your taxes. The reason for this is the increase in calls. The increase in calls is due to calls for emergency medical services. The Fire District was formed to provide fire protection not emergency medical services. The Twin Falls County Ambulance District receive taxes for emergency medical services. The state statuses are clear that the two taxing district's cannot receive duplicate taxes. We the taxpayers pay taxes to the Fire Protection District for fire protection and we pay taxes to the ambulance district for emergency medical services.
State statute 34-1401 makes it clear that the fire district is responsible for providing fire protection and the enforcement of fire codes and rules of the state fire marshal.
State statute 31-3909 makes it clear that the ambulance district is responsible for all emergency medical services. The Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District employees admit that the majority of the calls they go on are for medical reasons.
The taxpayers should be aware that the Twin Falls County Commissioners who are the commissioners for the Twin Falls Ambulance District have contracted with Magic Valley Paramedics to provide all emergency medical services. They pay them over a million dollars a year. The taxpayers in the Fire District paid approximately $150,000 to the ambulance district for emergency medical services for 2019.
I am not opposed to paying taxes. I am opposed to paying two taxing districts for providing the same service.
I am asking you to vote no on the 58 percent increase that the Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District is seeking.
Edward Easterling
Kimberly
