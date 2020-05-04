Letter to editor: Vote no for Rock Creek Rural Fire increase

Voters need to know all of the facts so they can make an informed decision about the issue. The Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District is asking for a 58 percent increase in your taxes. The reason for this is the increase in calls. The increase in calls is due to calls for emergency medical services. The Fire District was formed to provide fire protection not emergency medical services. The Twin Falls County Ambulance District receive taxes for emergency medical services. The state statuses are clear that the two taxing district's cannot receive duplicate taxes. We the taxpayers pay taxes to the Fire Protection District for fire protection and we pay taxes to the ambulance district for emergency medical services.