Many of us are more than a little weary of the hate permeating the current political climate, but the problem seems to be alive and well in Blaine County.
I personally have been subjected to verbal abuse by members of a political party, not my own, and know others who have suffered the same disrespect and who have had cars damaged because of conservative political stickers. It is not easy to be a Republican in Blaine County. Last week Julie Lynn, a Republican candidate for State Senate, and I placed, with the permission of the homeowners, campaign signs for several Republican candidates in two separate locations. This week the signs “disappeared.”
Freedom of speech is not just for Democrats. Some have demonstrated the “anything goes, whatever it takes, the result justifies the means” attitude. This attitude has relieved them of the burden of thought and the practice of common decency. Tuesday Hilary Clinton told CNN, with regard to the opposition, “you cannot be civil.” Some Blaine County Democrats are taking her political warfare advice to heart.
The destruction of others’ property, trespassing on private land and the stealing of campaign signs is neither admirable nor justifiable. But the saddest element in this situation is that we are appalled by this behavior but we are not surprised. If you don't want the liberals of Blaine County to determine how you live, get out and vote on November 6. The voting percentage in the southern counties of District 26th is low. Let’s turn it around and vote Republican on November 6. That means you, your families, your friends and your neighbors. Vote Miller, Lynn and McFadyen on November 6.
Mary Anne Pinkerton
Sun Valley
