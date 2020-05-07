Letter to editor Vote McClellan in Minidoka County

We would like to urge voters of Minidoka County to vote for Kent McClellan for his re-elect to continue to serve the citizens of our county for another term as Minidoka County Commissioner. We think our county would benefit because of his knowledge and service he has given us in the past. We have known Kent for over 30 years, and have worked with him in various capacities. We have found him to be honest and willing to spend the time and effort necessary to get the job done.
This year, we will be voting in our primary election by mail. You can go on line to idahovotes.gov and request a ballot, or call the Minidoka County Clerk at 208-436-9511 and request a ballot. Remember, your vote is important.
We encourage you to make the effort to request a ballot and vote.
Thank You.
Bert & Elaine Stevenson
Rupert
