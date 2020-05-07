Letter to editor Vote McClellan in Minidoka County

We would like to urge voters of Minidoka County to vote for Kent McClellan for his re-elect to continue to serve the citizens of our county for another term as Minidoka County Commissioner. We think our county would benefit because of his knowledge and service he has given us in the past. We have known Kent for over 30 years, and have worked with him in various capacities. We have found him to be honest and willing to spend the time and effort necessary to get the job done.