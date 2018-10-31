Please join us in supporting Linda Wright Hartgen for House seat 24 B. Linda is a woman of strong character who will listen to her constituents in making decisions on our behalf at the Statehouse. Her professional and life experience is vast, which will serve us all in this important position. We have known Linda for many years and in that time have come to respect her more. She is strongly behind the second amendment, believes in low taxes, is pro-life and most importantly, she is a woman of faith. We know Linda will make a great legislator and I hope you will join us in supporting her.
Don and Jennifer Hall
Twin Falls
