I am voicing my support for House of Representative District 24 Seat B, Linda Wright Hartgen on the November 6th election.
Linda Wright Hartgen is a native Idahoan and knows how important agriculture is to the Magic Valley economy. Our Ag community is the foundation of our Magic Valley and Linda has direct experience with farming as a former co-owner and operator of a farm.
Linda has 23 years’ experience as a District Court Administrator and former Clerk of the District Court for Twin Falls County. This experience gives her the outstanding opportunity to manage budgets within legislature committees.
Linda is the wife of Representative Steve Hartgen and in 2016 she substituted six weeks for him, during legislative session while he was recovering from pneumonia. She is also a mother, stepmom and grandmother. Linda has strong, Christian family values that will give her the confidence to make conservative decisions within the legislature.
Linda is also a strong supporter of our 2nd Amendment rights to own and carry firearms and the multiple use of public lands.
I have known Linda for 28 years. She has always been a mentor to me. She is reliable and honest. She is a successful women in our community that gives her time and experience unselfishly.
We would be fortunate to have Linda Wright Hartgen represent us in the Idaho Legislature, House of Representative District 24B.
Lori Satterwhite Turner
Twin Falls
