I am writing to encourage you to join me in electing Linda Wright Hartgen to the Idaho House of Representatives. Linda has a long list of qualifications that makes her worthy of our vote but the one that should resonate loudest is her selfless devotion of time and energy to ensure our way of life does not get lost in the clamor of ever-changing times. As a lifelong Idahoan, Linda is a solid conservative who puts Idaho’s interests first. She truly possesses the traditional Idaho values of the majority of our populace. Linda believes in being a good steward of our public lands while allowing public access. She is pro-life and pro-2nd Amendment.

Linda complements her beliefs with an open mind and forward thinking. If there is a better way, depend on Linda to be on board and moving the ball forward. If you’ve read about her accomplishments and her community involvement, you know Linda is a solid individual, who can take a stand, but can also work at a very high level as part of the team.

Regardless of your political affiliation, if you appreciate having someone in the capitol that will work tirelessly for our benefit, please join me at the polls and let’s elect Linda, to serve as our representative in District 24B.

David Johnson

Twin Falls

