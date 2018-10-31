My choice for Idaho Legislator House seat 24B is Linda Wright Hartgen. Linda is a great community leader and volunteer. Not only did Linda serve as Twin Falls Jury commissioner, she was elected to Twin Falls County clerk. She then was hired by the Supreme Court to be the first Fifth District trial court administrator.
Linda served on many statewide committees and developed multiple problem-solving courts in the Fifth District. She was awarded the Kramer Award in 2015 for Excellence in Court Management. In addition, she served on the CSI Foundation Board and held the office of President. Linda is a member of the Kiwanas Club and serves on the CASA Board of Advisors. Linda is active in the GOP Central Committee as a committeewoman as well as in the GOP Southern Idaho Republican Women.
Linda is an excellent choice for Idaho Legislator House Seat 24B. I encourage you to vote for her.
Ruth Pierce
Twin Falls
