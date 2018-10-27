Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I am writing to encourage the voters of Legislative District 24 to vote for Linda Wright Hartgen for State Representative. I have known Linda for more than 10 years and I can assure the voters of District 24 that Linda has your best interests at heart. Linda is a smart, hardworking and capable leader. Linda has a good grasp on the issues that are important to the voters of District 24. I know Linda will serve you well. I would ask that you send Linda Hartgen to Boise to represent you in the House of Representatives. I am confident that you will be pleased with her service.

Rep. Brent J. Crane

Asst. Majority Leader

Nampa

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments