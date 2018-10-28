I am writing this letter of support for Lee Heider as the Senator for District 24. I have known Lee for nearly 30 years. I have found him to be someone I can trust completely. He was born and raised in Twin Falls. He is a veteran, having served with honor to our country. He successfully owned and operated his own flooring business for many years. He knows how to work.
Lee is an Eagle Scout and has also received the Silver Beaver Award in Scouting for his dedication and service. He has raised a family who follow in his footsteps. As the chair of the Health and Welfare Committee for the state, he has worked tirelessly for the benefit of the citizens of Idaho.
I know Lee to be honest, hardworking, dedicated, and fiercely loyal to those in the 24th District, as well as all citizens statewide. I encourage you to research the issues and vote for the re-election of Senator Lee Heider.
Terry McCurdy
Twin Falls
