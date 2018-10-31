I am greatly disturbed by a statement made by Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum regarding guns in the Friday Oct. 26 story by Gretel Kauffman, titled “Dems respond to gun billboard”. To maintain context, here is the last paragraph of her response. “We are very, very generous about our gun laws,” Stennett said. “So when we look at what we allow people to carry, I think responsible gun ownership should be part of that conversation.”
She said, “what we allow people to carry”. Who does she think she is? Does she think she is Royalty? She is not a Queen, and we the people tell her what is allowed, not the other way around. This little slip of the tongue tells volumes about her. Are we supposed to be thankful to her that she allows us to keep a little of what we earn, and thankful that she allows us to have free speech in designated areas?
I am so glad she is “very, very generous about our gun laws”. Those generous gun laws came to be despite her, not because of her. If she is so generous then why did the National Rifle Association (NRA) give her a lukewarm rating of “C”? Just to contrast, her opponent Julie Lynn received an “A” rating.
If you value your gun rights, right to free speech, right to keep what you earn, and all the other liberties of this free nation then Michelle Stennett is not the answer. The true hero and champion of your rights and liberty is Julie Lynn. I know her. There is not a drop of blue blood in her. Pun intended. I meant it both ways. I encourage all the voters in Legislative District 26 to elect Julie Lynn as their new Senator.
Don Zuck
Twin Falls
