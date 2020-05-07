Letter to editor: Vote for Zito

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Christy Zito, presently an Idaho state representative 23A, is running for Idaho state senate District 23. She is a real down to earth Conservative Republican. She is hard working and 100% dedicated to limited government as delineated in the original interpretation of the US Constitution and she supports completely a citizen’s right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Christy lives and breathes her oath of office, which is rare in today’s politics and she is endorsed by the Idaho Farm Bureau and Gun Owners of America; thus, Idaho’s agriculture is in her blood and the Bill of Rights is permanently stamped on everything she does.

Why does she seek a seat in the Idaho senate? In her own words, “As much as I love my colleagues in the House, I believe that I can bring a much-needed conservative perspective to the Idaho Senate.” “Too often we see good, conservative legislation die or get ignored in the Senate, and I hope to change this.”

I agree. Cristy Zito is on the ticket for a better Idaho.

Mark Schuckert

Twin Falls

