Teamwork always wins. Here is the team we know personally and professional and hope you will join us in voting for on November 6.
Brad Little - Governor. Brad is a proven conservative leader with experience that will benefit all of Idaho's residents.
Linda Wright Hartgen - State Representative, District 24 Seat B. I served with Linda on several committees. Again she has the experience, the ability to listen and make decisions that will benefit all of our citizens.
Laurie Lickley - State Representative, District 25 Seat A. Laurie comes from a background of education with both her parents being teachers. Laurie has been active in the cattle industry, running a ranch with her husband and volunteer work from local to the national level.
Brent Reinke - Twin Falls County Commissioner District 1. Brent's experience started when he was a Twin Falls County Commissioner and advanced to the State Agency Corrections Director. Again experience counts as well as integrity and listening skill. He also volunteers at many levels in the community.
Brad Wills - Twin Falls County Assessor. Brad works exceptionally hard and has the experience in the construction business. He is approachable and always willing to listen.
Roger Harris - District Judge, Twin Falls County. Roger is a good decision maker and level headed. He has 28 years experience in the legal field. Again experience counts.
We need to keep this team together for the benefit of everyone in the Magic Valley and the State of Idaho.
William J. Brockman
Kimberly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.