Teamwork always wins. Here is the team we know personally and professional and hope you will join us in voting for on November 6.

Brad Little - Governor. Brad is a proven conservative leader with experience that will benefit all of Idaho's residents.

Linda Wright Hartgen - State Representative, District 24 Seat B. I served with Linda on several committees. Again she has the experience, the ability to listen and make decisions that will benefit all of our citizens.

Laurie Lickley - State Representative, District 25 Seat A. Laurie comes from a background of education with both her parents being teachers. Laurie has been active in the cattle industry, running a ranch with her husband and volunteer work from local to the national level.

Brent Reinke - Twin Falls County Commissioner District 1. Brent's experience started when he was a Twin Falls County Commissioner and advanced to the State Agency Corrections Director. Again experience counts as well as integrity and listening skill. He also volunteers at many levels in the community.

Brad Wills - Twin Falls County Assessor. Brad works exceptionally hard and has the experience in the construction business. He is approachable and always willing to listen.

Roger Harris - District Judge, Twin Falls County. Roger is a good decision maker and level headed. He has 28 years experience in the legal field. Again experience counts.

We need to keep this team together for the benefit of everyone in the Magic Valley and the State of Idaho.

William J. Brockman

Kimberly

