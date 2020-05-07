Letter to editor: Vote for Brenda Richards

I had the privilege of serving fifteen terms in the Idaho Legislature. During sixteen of those years, I served as chairman of the appropriations committee. Those years gave me the opportunity to recognize the vital need for leadership. Brenda Richards possesses and has demonstrated that ability as she has successfully led local, county, and national groups to achieve their goals. With the climate and extreme issues our state faces, we need a dedicated and seasoned leader to replace a distinguished Senator who has been that valued leader. These are not the times for those who represent us to just “go-along. I know Brenda will address the decisions vital to all citizens with integrity and careful study. Please remember to go to idahovotes.gov and request your absentee ballot. Make your voice heard by supporting the candidate best qualified to serve, Brenda Richards. Thank you.