Letter to editor: Vote for Brenda Richards

Voters in Legislative District 23 need to make an informed decision in the race for Senate. Brenda Richards does not have a Legislative voting record so one can’t make a direct comparison there. However, Brenda does have years of experience, serving as Owyhee County Treasurer for 12 years. Also serving with the Owyhee Cattleman’s Association, Idaho Cattle Association, Owyhee County Farm Bureau, Idaho Association of Counties and Owyhee County Republican Central Committee.

Contrasting Richards’ record of public service with that of her opponent there is no comparison. Her opponent, does have a voting record with some votes that should make the people in the district shudder, let alone vote for her.

Examples include a 2019 vote against continued Wolf Depredation Board (S 1039). This vote should make the hair on the back of the necks of livestock operators everywhere stand up and especially those in District 23. In 2019 she voted against (S 1145) the bill funding education and agriculture research and extensions.