Letter to editor: Vote for Brenda Richards

Voters in Legislative District 23 need to make an informed decision in the race for Senate. Brenda Richards does not have a Legislative voting record so one can’t make a direct comparison there. However, Brenda does have years of experience, serving as Owyhee County Treasurer for 12 years. Also serving with the Owyhee Cattleman’s Association, Idaho Cattle Association, Owyhee County Farm Bureau, Idaho Association of Counties and Owyhee County Republican Central Committee.
Contrasting Richards’ record of public service with that of her opponent there is no comparison. Her opponent, does have a voting record with some votes that should make the people in the district shudder, let alone vote for her.
Examples include a 2019 vote against continued Wolf Depredation Board (S 1039). This vote should make the hair on the back of the necks of livestock operators everywhere stand up and especially those in District 23. In 2019 she voted against (S 1145) the bill funding education and agriculture research and extensions.
In the recent session Richards opponent voted against (H5230), a bill that builds long-term career path so educators can remain in the classroom, particularly experienced and effective educators. This bill had broad support and ultimately passed providing critical investment to assist districts and charters in recruiting and retaining quality and experienced educators. This is especially a problem in rural areas of our state. Castleford and Grandview districts are both in District 23.
The opponent in this race voted against horse brand inspection structure changes requested by the Idaho horse industry. If this rule would have failed it would have jeopardized the solvency of the state brand department, an essential service for Idaho’s livestock from theft and corruption.
Dan Shewmaker
Kimberly
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!