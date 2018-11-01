As a Precinct 14, Legislative District 24 resident and voter, I am endorsing Deborah Silver for House Seat 24B. Deborah graduated from Boise State with a degree in Business Administration. She became a CPA and taught accounting at the College of Southern Idaho.
Deborah’s platform consists of smart, responsible investment in Idaho’s schools, expansion of Medicaid and keeping public lands in public hands, just to name a few. Over the past few months, I have had the opportunity to knock on doors for Deborah Silver. When knocking on doors and talking with the voters, I have learned that the issues on Deborah’s platform align with the issues of the voters of District 24.
When Deborah is elected, she will use her experience, passion and leadership to represent the voters in District 24. I’m excited to express my support for Deborah Silver, and my intention to vote for her in the upcoming election. I am encouraging others I know to do the same.
Heather Muth
Twin Falls
