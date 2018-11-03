Try 1 month for 99¢
Are we going to continue to send representatives to Boise that are unwilling to fight for our kids, their teachers and schools? Do we want representatives that continue to sell off our public lands to wealthy outsiders?

Vote for Deborah Silver in November. She will not take marching orders from political operatives or special interests. She has been knocking on your doors for months, asking for a job interview, and initiating thousands of respectful conversations. We need more of that. Deborah Silver is the right representative for Twin Falls.

Blake Tanner

Twin Falls

