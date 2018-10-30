Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

It is my privilege to encourage you to cast your vote for Deborah Silver for Idaho Legislature. Deborah is a native of our beautiful Magic Valley and is dedicated to the interests and issues that face each and every one of us every day.

She is a life-long example of hard work and integrity. She takes a person-to-person approach in creating positive change in our communities; in fact, Deborah has knocked on more than 9,000 doors since June, actually taking the important time to meet her constituents face-to-face and hear from them what is most important to our mutual future.

She is an accountant, so understands the complex tax system. Deborah supported the expansion of Medicaid that successfully appears on this November's ballot, personally dedicating her time to collect signatures to ensure it came before us as citizens for a decision. Deborah brings experience, understanding and a collaborative approach that focuses on making our communities great. Join me in voting for Deborah Silver for Legislature.

Carolyn Bolton

Twin Falls

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments