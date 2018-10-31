For many years I’ve known Deborah Silver. She is a woman who truly cares about the people of Twin Falls County and this state. She’s given an incredible amount of time to make life better for others. Just one example is her tireless work for Proposition 2 to expand Medicaid. Now more than 62,000 people —your neighbors and friends, working people and seniors — can’t obtain healthcare. But with Prop 2 they would have access. County and state governments — that’s your tax dollars — presently pay for the healthcare of people without insurance. By expanding the coverage that would result in millions saved.
Republicans have had years to remedy this but didn’t because they cared more for politics than people.
Deborah and her team have also visited 9,000 homes during her campaign. Nine thousand. An amazing number. She is listening to people.
Has her opponent made such an effort?
An Idaho native, Deborah is also a certified public accountant and knows about fiscal responsibility.
She is your best choice. Another Republican in the Legislature will mean more of the same. Politics over people. Rhetoric or what is right.
With all her experience, effort, and commitment, Deborah will work hard for you. She is a person of quality, integrity and caring.
I’m proud that I know Deborah Silver. Please vote for her.
Pat Marcantonio
Twin Falls
