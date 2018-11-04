Try 1 month for 99¢
I urge you to vote for Deborah Silver, who is running for House Seat 24B. I have known Deborah for many years and know she is committed to serving the people of Idaho. She is ready to represent you in the Idaho Legislature, fighting for access to public lands, health insurance for working Idahoans, and fully funding Idaho schools.

She is a native to Idaho, having grown up in Jerome. She has been a CPA in Twin Falls for more than 35 years, during which time she helped many individuals and small businesses with their finances. She would take those years of experience to our State Legislature. She knows our community and our needs. If you want an honest, straight-forward person to represent you, vote for Deborah Silver when you vote. You will be glad you did.

Judith Heidel

Buhl

