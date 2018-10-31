It is my pleasure and privilege to endorse a wonderful woman, Deborah Silver, for Idaho House seat 24B. Deborah has been inspiring in her effort to meet the electorate, knocking on more than 9,000 doors this election cycle. She is personally getting to know the needs and demographics of the local electorate.
As a certified accountant she is experienced with finances and will make wise financial decisions to benefit Idaho's citizens. A true moderate, she stands for education, business, and common sense laws to benefit the people. For a woman of integrity and wisdom, vote Deborah Silver.
Susie Kapeleris
Twin Falls
