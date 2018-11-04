Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Deborah Silver is a kindhearted, intelligent woman. She's made a life here in Twin Falls and has raised her children here. She and her husband have had a successful career as CPAs in this city for more than 30 years. She's good with numbers. She cares about Idaho and its people. I've had the pleasure of going out into the community and going door to door campaigning with her and her many volunteers. We have knocked on more than 9,000 doors. I've never seen someone work so hard and put themselves out there like she has. I'm proud to call her a friend. Please consider her for House Seat 24B on Election Day.

Erica Cruz

Twin Falls

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments