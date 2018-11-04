Deborah Silver is a kindhearted, intelligent woman. She's made a life here in Twin Falls and has raised her children here. She and her husband have had a successful career as CPAs in this city for more than 30 years. She's good with numbers. She cares about Idaho and its people. I've had the pleasure of going out into the community and going door to door campaigning with her and her many volunteers. We have knocked on more than 9,000 doors. I've never seen someone work so hard and put themselves out there like she has. I'm proud to call her a friend. Please consider her for House Seat 24B on Election Day.
Erica Cruz
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.