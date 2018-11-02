Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Not every candidate has the experience, skills, and courage to be a great legislator.

Born and raised in Jerome added together with 30+ years a CPA in Twin Falls have given Debora Silver the needed experience and skills.

Debora Silver knows who we are. She knows what's possible. She know whats right.

If you're looking for a legislator who can pull people together like Phil Batt or Cecil Andrus did, then Debora Silver is the obvious choice.

Tim Dodd

Twin Falls

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments