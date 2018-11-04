With the approach of the mid-term elections, it is not surprising most of the letters to the editors are in support of one candidate or another.
This one is no exception. Idahoans have a lot at stake this election. Education, health care and public lands are the three dominant issues this election cycle, and they are the pillars of Deborah Silver’s campaign.
Deborah Silver is a local CPA and has been in business for 35 years. She understands how important it is to fund our education system here in Idaho. She understands how important it is for Idahoans to have affordable health insurance. She understands the importance of all Idahoans continuing to have access to public lands.These three issues are the areas where a state representative can have the most impact and Deborah is committed to working for these goals.
Deborah has worked hard to earn the votes of the people of Twin Falls County. Don’t let your vote be taken for granted this election. Vote Deborah Silver for state legislative district 24B. I already have.
Tess Douglas
Twin Falls
