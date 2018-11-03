Try 1 month for 99¢
You may have met Deborah Silver, or one of her helpers, knocking on your door. Deborah has knocked on more than 9,000 doors here in Twin Falls. If she works this hard to get your vote, just think of what a hardworking representative she will be for you in our Legislature.

Deborah will use her skills, as a CPA for over 35 years, to help balance our budget and make sure that our schools are funded properly. Deborah will also work to protect our public land access. She is a native Idahoan that believes we and our children deserve to enjoy Idaho's lands. Please vote for Deborah Silver to represent yourself and your neighbors on Tuesday, Nov 6. Let's give Deborah Silver a chance to be the leader that we need.

Shelley Rolvink

Twin Falls

