We are proud to support and will be voting for Deborah Silver for District 24. Deborah was born and raised in Jerome and graduated from Idaho State University. Deborah and her husband raised and educated their two children here in Twin Falls and is a small-business owner. She knows and has experienced the rewards and challenges of living here in Idaho.
Deborah is committed to serving the citizens of District 24. She has knocked on more than 9,000 doors to listen to us…our hopes for improving the education system for our children and grandchildren. She listens to our concerns and is committed to access and the wise, balanced management of public lands. Deborah is committed to closing the gap that prevents hard-working citizens from accessing health coverage and burdening our county indigent fund. The concerns of the citizens of District 24 are the concerns and priorities for Deborah.
Deborah is a leader, is approachable and willingly listens to all points of view, even if they differ from hers. Unlike her opponent, she is not beholden to the dogma of a political party.
Deborah Silver is the best choice for District 24; please vote on November 6 and vote for Deborah Silver.
Kevin and Debbie Dane
Twin Falls
