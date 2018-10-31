Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

As Nov. 6 approaches, please carefully consider your options to fill Idaho’s House seat 24B.

Deborah Silver has worked hard to earn your vote. She stands for better health care coverage, quality education for our children, and the protection of our public lands. She knows these issues and will work for the people of Idaho. Deborah is a Democrat and will help to balance the legislature. Our Republican-dominated legislature has not served us, the people, well. Their inability to come up with a viable health care bill, and refusal to expand Medicaid, led to the people proposing Proposition 2, which will allow for Medicaid expansion, and will finally help close the health insurance gap. Your future and your children’s future are at stake during this election.

Vote Deborah Silver on Nov. 6. Through her active campaign and years of service she has earned your vote and a seat in the Idaho Legislature.

Rosemary Fornshell

Twin Falls

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments